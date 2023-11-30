Murrey Math Lines 30.11.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes and the RSI on H4 are in their oversold areas. A rebound from -1/8 (0.8728) is expected followed by a price rise to the resistance at 1/8 (0.8850). This scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of -1/8 (0.8728). In this case, the pair might drop to the support at -2/8 (0.8667).





On M15, the price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD quotes and the RSI are in their overbought areas. In this situation, a test of +1/8 (2031.25) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a decline to the support at 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the +2/8 (2062.50) level, which could lead to reshuffling of Murrey indication, after which new price targets will be set.





On M15, a breakout of the lower VoltyChannel boundary could increase the probability of a price decline.



