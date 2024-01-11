Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 11.01.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

11.01.2024

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are currently above it, which indicates a possible development of an uptrend. However, a divergence has formed on the RSI, signaling about a price decline. As a result, in this situation, a downward breakout of the 5/8 (146.09) might lead to a price decline to the support at 4/8 (143.75). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 6/8 (146.87). In this case, the pair might continue growing, and the quotes might reach 7/8 (148.43).

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. A divergence has formed on the RSI. In this situation, a test of the 2/8 (1.3305) level is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a decline to the support at 1/8 (1.3244). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (1.3427), which could lead to a trend reversal and make the pair rise to the resistance at 5/8 (1.3488).

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.