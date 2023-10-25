Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 25.10.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

25.10.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 8/8 (150.00), from where they might proceed to +1/8 (150.78). The scenario can be cancelled by a rebound from 8/8 (150.00). In this case, the pair could drop to the support at 6/8 (148.43).

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This fact increases the probability of further price growth.

USDJPY
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of +1/8 (1.3732) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 7/8 (1.3610). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above +2/8 (1.3793), which will reshuffle the Murrey indication so that new price targets will be set.

USDCAD
On M15, the decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDCAD
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

