Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 27.12.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

27.12.2023

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the probability of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 3/8 (142.18) is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 2/8 (140.62). The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 4/8 (143.75), in which case the quotes could rise to the resistance at 5/8 (146.09).

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.

USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI is in the oversold area. In the end, a rebound from 4/8 (1.3183) is expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 5/8 (1.3305). The scenario could be cancelled by a downward breakout of 4/8 (1.3183). In this case, the quotes might continue going down and reach the support at 3/8 (1.3061).

On M15, the price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

