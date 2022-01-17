EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending structure and reached the short-term target at 1.1414, EURUSD is expected to continue the correction to reach 1.1390. Possibly, today the pair may return to test 1.1436 from below and then complete the correction by falling towards 1.1390. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1495.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has reached the short-term correctional target at 1.3653; right now, it is still growing to test 1.3697 from below. After that, the instrument may complete the correction by reaching 1.3645 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3760.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 75.55 and may later start another correction to reach 76.26. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 74.80.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing towards 114.54. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 114.02.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having finished the descending wave at 0.9086, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending structure and reach 0.9222. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.9157.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7178. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7333.





BRENT

Brent has completed the ascending wave at 86.66. Today, the asset may correct towards 81.50 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 91.90.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having finished the descending wave at 1813.35, Gold is expected to form a new consolidation range around 1821.00. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1838.13; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 1793.73.





S&P 500

After completing the descending structure at 4615.5, the S&P index is expected to grow towards 4735.0. If later the price breaks this level to the upside, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 4852.2. On the other hand, if the asset falls and breaks 4615.5, the instrument may continue the correction down to 4498.0.



