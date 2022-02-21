EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.1313 and then returning to 1.1366, EURUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 1.1323 and then continue falling towards 1.1255. On the other hand, if the price grows and breaks 1.1370, the market may start another growth to reach 1.1404 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1350.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having completed the descending wave at 1.3575 and then returning to 1.3615, GBPUSD is consolidating around the latter level. Today, the pair may start another growth to reach 1.3644 or even extend this structure up to 1.3652. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3570.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating around 75.85. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 76.95 and then resume trading downwards to break 74.85. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the short-term target at 74.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having finished the ascending impulse at 115.28 along with the correction down to 114.85, USDJPY is expected to grow to reach 115.35 and may later resume falling towards 115.00. After that, the instrument may continue the correction to reach 115.57. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 114.50 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 114.40.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9200. Possibly, today the pair may grow to test 0.9228 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.9182.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues growing towards 0.7225and may later form a new descending wave to reach 0.7196. After that, the instrument may grow towards 0.7230 and then resume falling with the first target at 0.7155.





BRENT

After finishing the correctional wave at 90.45 along with the ascending impulse towards 94.25, Brent is correcting down to 92.37. Later, the market may resume trading within the uptrend with the short-term target at 96.10 or even extend this structure up to 98.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1907.40, Gold is correcting down to 1887.20. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 1929.29.





S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range around 4391.0 and then breaking it to the downside, the S&P index has finished the descending structure at 4325.0. Today, the asset may grow to test 4391.0 from below and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4300.0.



