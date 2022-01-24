EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1359, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1330, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1400 or even reach the target at 1.1427; if to the downside – continue the correction down to 1.1300.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3560. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the short-term target at 1.3517. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.3590 and then start a new decline to reach 1.3472.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

Having finished the ascending structure at 77.20, USDRUB is expected to form a new descending structure to break 76.38. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 75.75.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is consolidating above 113.62. Possibly, the pair may correct up to 114.18 and then resume falling with the target at 113.32.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9144; it has already finished the descending structure at 0.9107. Today, the pair may grow to test 0.9144 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9084.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues trading to the downside with the target at 0.7157. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 0.7217.





BRENT

Having completed the correction at 85.75, Brent is growing to break 88.88 and may later continue trading upwards to reach 92.00. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 84.44.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1828.36 along with the ascending structure towards 1843.00. Today, the metal may start another decline towards 1827.00 and then form one more ascending structure to break 1850.00. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 1868.16.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still falling towards 4388.0. After that, the instrument may correct to test 4564.5 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first target at 4300.0.



