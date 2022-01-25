EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating near the lows around 1.1330; it has already expanded the range both downwards and upwards to 1.1290 and 1.1334. At the moment, the asset is correcting to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may complete the correction by falling and reaching 1.1307. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1380; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1.1270.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has reached the short-term target at 1.3440. Today, the pair may correct to reach 1.3530, at least. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3350.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

Having broken the consolidation range to the upside and reached the short-term target at 79.50, USDRUB is expected to correct towards 77.30, at least. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 78.30.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the correction at 114.05, USDJPY is falling towards 113.38. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 114.00 and then resume falling with the target at 113.07.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9144; it has already finished the ascending structure at 0.9130. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 0.9183; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9084.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 0.7090 and completing the correction to test 0.7169 from below, AUDUSD is expected to fall and break 0.7119. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7065.





BRENT

Having reached the short-term correctional target at 85.15 and returned to 86.95, Brent is expected to grow and reach 88.20. Later, the market may start another correction towards 84.44 and then resume trading upwards to break 88.20. After that, the instrument may continue growing with the target at 91.75.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1840.80. Today, the metal may grow to reach 1851.50 and then fall to test 1840.80 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1868.00.





S&P 500

After finishing the descending wave at 4220.4, the S&P index is correcting upwards with the target at 4458.6. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 4170.4.



