Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 25.02.2022

25.02.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1106 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.1182, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level; right now, it is trading to break the range to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.1257 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1063.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken 1.3500, finishing the descending wave at 1.3273 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.3382, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and start another growth to reach 1.3490. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3155.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After reaching 88.80 and then completing the descending wave at 83.33, USDRUB is expected to fall to break 81.15 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 74.00.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 115.63; right now, it is correcting down to 115.10. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.80.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9283, USDCHF is correcting down to 0.9222. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9299.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.8095; right now, it is correcting towards 0.7198. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 0.7000.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

After completing the ascending wave at 105.25 along with the correction towards 97.04, Brent is growing to reach 102.38. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 99.70.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1974.66 along with the correction towards 1900.00. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure to reach 1960.45 and then resume falling with the target at 1919.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After completing the descending wave at 4107.5, the S&P index is expected to correct up to 4297.5. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 4070.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

