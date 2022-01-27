EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside at 1.1244 and forming a downside continuation pattern, EURUSD is falling to reach the target at 1.1188. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1244 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 1.1180.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.3523 and then reaching 1.3440, GBPUSD is trying to break the latter level. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the first target at 1.3350.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

Having completed the ascending structure at 79.70, USDRUB is expected to fall and break 78.68. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 77.30.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending structure at 114.22 and then forming an upside continuation pattern, USDJPY has reached the short-term target at 114.70. Possibly, today the pair may correct to test 114.22 from above and then start another growth to reach 114.96.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has broken 0.9188 to the upside and may later continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9269. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 0.9191 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9286.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7065 and may later consolidate near this level. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and start a new correction with the target at 0.7170.





BRENT

Having broken 88.80 and then reached 90.22, Brent has finished the descending structure to test 88.80 from above. Possibly, the asset may start another growth towards 91.40 and then resume trading downwards to return to 88.80. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 92.55.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 1833.44 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Gold has broken it to the downside to reach 1813.16. Today, the metal may consolidate near the lows. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1833.44.





S&P 500

Having finished the correction at 4454.4 and rebounding from this level to the downside, the S&P index is falling with the first target at 4170.0. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 4454.0.



