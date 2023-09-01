Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 01.09.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

01.09.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be the support level at 1.0780. However, the price could correct to 1.0850 and continue the downtrend after the pullback.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 147.30. However, the price could pull back to 144.90 and continue the uptrend after a correction.

USDJPY
EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8600. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8550 before rising.

EURGBP
Trading analysis & analytics
