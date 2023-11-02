Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 02.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.0665. However, the price might correct to 1.0570 and continue the uptrend after a pullback to the support level.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 151.70. However, the price might correct to 149.90 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





EURGBP, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8745. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could extend the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8685 before rising.



