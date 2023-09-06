Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.09.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be the resistance level of 1.0770. However, the price might drop to 1.0690 and continue a downtrend without any correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 146.70. However, the quotes might rise to 148.15 and continue the uptrend without pulling back to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8575. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could easily continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8515 before rising.



