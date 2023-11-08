Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 08.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be the support level of 1.0650. However, the pair might rise to 1.0750 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern at a pullback on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 151.70. However, the quotes might correct to 150.20 and extend the uptrend upon testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8740. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8690 before further growth.



