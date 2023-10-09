Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be the support level of 1.0480. However, the price might correct to 1.0610 and continue the downtrend upon testing the resistance.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could still be the 150.00 level. However, the quotes might correct to 148.65 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8685 level. Upon testing and breaking it, the price might extend the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8620 before rising.



