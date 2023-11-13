Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.0740. However, the price might pull back to 1.0650 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 152.30. However, the quotes could correct to 151.30 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.8720. Upon testing it and rebounding from this level, the instrument could extend the uptrend. However, the quotes might rise to 0.8765 without correcting to the support.



