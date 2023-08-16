Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 16.08.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance at 1.0965. However, the price might drop to 1.0860 and continue the downtrend without any pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 144.60. However, the price could rise to 146.60 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8625. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8560 before rising.



