Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

21.07.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.1220. However, the price might correct to 1.1085 and continue the uptrend after the pullback.

EURUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 141.70. However, the price could drop to 139.30 and continue the uptrend after the correction.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Shooting Start reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.8615. Upon testing it and rebounding from it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 0.8680 without testing the support.

EURGBP
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

