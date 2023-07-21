Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.1220. However, the price might correct to 1.1085 and continue the uptrend after the pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 141.70. However, the price could drop to 139.30 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Shooting Start reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.8615. Upon testing it and rebounding from it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 0.8680 without testing the support.



