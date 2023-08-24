Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.08.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

24.08.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be the resistance level at 1.0915. However, the price could drop to 1.0815 and continue its downward movement without pulling back.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 146.40. However, the price could pull back to 144.50 and continue its upward movement after testing the support level.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8580. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8525 before rising.

EURGBP
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano