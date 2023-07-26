Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance at 1.1130. However, the quotes could correct to 1.1020 and continue the uptrend after the pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 140.25. However, the pair could rise to 142.55 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8600. Upon testing and breaking it, the pair might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8550 before growing.



