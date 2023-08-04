Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 04.08.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1955.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1925.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6165. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes might have a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price could correct to 0.6050 with an uptrend following the correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.2820. However, the price could correct to 1.2660 and continue the uptrend after the pullback.



