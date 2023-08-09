Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.08.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the support level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1945.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1920.50 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6150. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes could continue their upward movement. However, the price could correct to 0.6040 and develop an uptrend following the correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.2850. However, the price could correct to 1.2685 and continue its upward movement after the pullback.



