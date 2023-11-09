Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.11.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2000.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1920.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6000. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes could get a chance for extending the uptrend. However, the price might pull back to 0.5890 and develop an uptrend upon testing the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2350. However, the price might pull back to 1.2240 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.



