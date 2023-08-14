Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.08.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the support level. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1925.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could rebound from it and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 1905.50 without any correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6015. After rebounding from the resistance, the quotes could get a chance for continuing the downtrend. However, the price might fall to 0.5920 and develop the downtrend without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The pullback target might be 1.2740. However, the price might drop to 1.2630 and continue the downtrend without any pullback.



