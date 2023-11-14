Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.11.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2000.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break this level and go on developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1920.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.5830. After a rebound from the support, the quotes might get a chance for extending the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 0.5930 and develop the uptrend after testing the support level.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could still be 1.2350. However, the quotes might pull back to 1.2215 and extend the uptrend upon testing the support level.



