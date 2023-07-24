Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.07.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1985.50. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1950.00 before the growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6245. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes might get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, a correction to 0.6130 might develop and an uptrend might follow the pullback.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.3000. However, a correction to 1.2800 might develop and an uptrend might follow the pullback.



