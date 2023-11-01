Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 01.11.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The pullback target might be 1.3840. Next, the price could rebound from the support level and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 1.3935 without a correction.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 0.6290. Upon testing the support, the quotes might break it and continue their downward trajectory. However, the price could pull back to 0.6360 before a decline.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Sandwich reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.9055. Upon testing the support, the price could rebound from it and develop an uptrend. However, the quotes might rise to 0.9150 without pulling back to the support.



