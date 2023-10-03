Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.10.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3755. Next, the price could break the resistance and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 1.3655 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.6265. Upon testing the support, the quotes could break it and go on developing the downtrend. However, the price might pull back to 0.6355 before falling.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9250. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might break it and continue with the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.9145 before rising.



