Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.10.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

06.10.2023

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3790. Next, the price might break the resistance and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3680 before rising.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be 0.6410. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might rebound from it and go on developing the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6300 without testing the resistance.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9235. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.9090 before rising.

USDCHF
Attention!

