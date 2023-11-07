Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 07.11.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.3790. Next, the price could break the resistance level and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1.3655 before continuing their upward movement.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 0.6400. Upon testing the support, the quotes might rebound from it and develop an uptrend. However, the price could rise to 0.6495 without testing the support.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.9060. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue its upward trajectory. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8960 before rising.



