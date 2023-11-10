Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.11.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3880. Next, the price might break the resistance and extend the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1.3770 before continuing the uptrend.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6450. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes could break it and go on developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.6335 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9090. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.9000 before rising.



