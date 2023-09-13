Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.09.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.3635. Next, the price could break the resistance and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 1.3520 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 0.6345. Upon testing the support, the quotes have a chance for a breakout of the level and further development of a downtrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.6445 before the decline.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8890. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and go on developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.8890 before rising.



