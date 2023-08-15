Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.08.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3525. Next, the price might break the resistance and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1.3400 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6565. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might rebound from it and go on by the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6455 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern with a pullback on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8840. Upon testing the resistance, the price might rebound from it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.8730 without testing the resistance.



