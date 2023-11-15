Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.11.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3780. Next, the price might break the resistance level and continue its upward movement. However, the quotes could pull back to 1.3655 before continuing the uptrend.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.6465. Upon testing the support, the quotes might rebound from it and develop an upward trajectory. However, the price could rise to 0.6560 without a correction.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8940. After testing the resistance level, the price might break it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could fall to 0.8855 before rising.



