Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 16.10.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 1.3590. Next, the price could rebound from the support and extend the uptrend. However, the quotes might rise to 1.3740 without testing the support.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6375. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes could rebound from it and extend the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.6280 without pulling back.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9095. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.8980 before rising.



