Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 31.08.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

31.08.2023

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.3620. Next, the price could break the resistance and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3500 before rising.

USDCAD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6555. Upon testing the resistance, the quote might rebound from it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 0.6424 without testing the resistance.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8875. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.8760 before rising.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

