AUD has recovered. Review for 27.07.2023

The Australian dollar has stabilised against the US dollar. The current AUDUSD quote is 0.6804.

The Aussie rebounded following the decision of the US Federal Reserve to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% per annum. The currency section did not receive a full range of positive signals; the US dollar declined while others rose.

The next meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled for 1 August. The interest rate may remain unchanged at 4.1% per annum.

At the same time, the market is reassessing the peak value of the RBA rate, which is now expected to be 4.30% against the previous 4.45%. The published statistics are sufficient for the RBA to refrain from calling for an increase in the cost of borrowing next week.