The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, SOL). Overview for 03.11.2023

The BTC exchange rate climbed to 34,650 USD on Friday.

Yesterday, investors attempted to develop a new wave of growth. Everything was going well, but the momentum quickly faded, and BTC returned to consolidation. Nevertheless, this is quite productive for the main cryptocurrency at present. Once news emerges about a spot bitcoin ETF, eagerly anticipated on the platform, the rate will rise.

For now, the market has failed to reach the resistance level of 34,800 USD. Breaking this level would open the path to 35,800 USD.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalisation remains at 1.28 trillion USD. BTC's market share has decreased to 52.8%, while ETH's share now stands at 16.9%.

Fidelity: bitcoin is the new gold

Fidelity Investments sees BTC as exponential gold and a commodity currency. Fidelity is one of the largest funds in the US that has applied along with others for licensing to launch a bitcoin-ETF.

The value of SOL is appreciating markedly

Over the week, the Solana (SOL) token's price has risen by 36%, and it has increased by 11.2% over the past day. This is due to two factors: the surge in Solana-based DeFi activity and the expansion of the NFT wallet "Backpack" on the same blockchain.