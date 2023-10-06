The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, LOOM). Overview for 06.10.2023

BTC is hovering around 27,390 USD on Friday.

Yesterday, the cryptocurrency attempted to rise again, apparently with no noticeable success. Everything is going according to the usual scenario: investors start buying the cryptocurrency, raising the exchange rate above 28,000 USD, but fail to secure above the resistance level of 28,500 USD.

And this is a prerequisite for targeting 30,000 USD.

For now, BTC is descending to its more familiar marks. The fundamental background appears neutral.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation remains at 1.08 trillion USD. The share of BTC has risen to 49.7%, while the ETH share has dropped to 18.0%.

Binance is delisting several pairs

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is delisting 19 of its listed pairs on Friday. Among these are 1INCH/BUSD, AERGO/BUSD, ANKR/BUSD, DATA/BUSD, DIA/BUSD, ERN/BUSD, IOST/BUSD, KP3R/BUSD, LOKA/BUSD, LRC/BUSD, and others. The reason for the delisting is not given.

LOOM rose in price by 27%

The value of the LOOM token increased by 27% overnight. At the same time, its exchange rate remains 80% below its historical maximum.

Miners sold 250 thousand BCH

Bitcoin Cash miners turned out pessimistic over the last few days and sold about 250 thousand tokens on the market despite yesterday’s local market rise.