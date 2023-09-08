The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, SHIB). Overview for 08.09.2023

The BTC exchange rate on Wednesday returned to 26,248 USD.

Over the past day and a half, the market has corrected all the oversold conditions from the past week. On the one hand, this is not bad: quotes were quite low and seemed interesting for acquisitions. On the other hand, nothing has changed fundamentally in the market. Strategic buyers are still scarce, carefully considering their actions.

It is still worth noting that BTC has support at the 25,150 USD level. Since there has been a rebound, the 23,300 USD level is not to be seriously considered yet.

The cryptocurrency sector may remain in this uncertain position at least until 20 September.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has increased to 1.06 trillion USD. BTC's share has risen to 48.5%, while the ETH share has decreased to 18.8%. Interestingly, market interest in ETH has remained unchanged for quite some time.

SHIB owners are facing losses

For the last two weeks, the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) has been recording massive losses. Owners of the coin have gone into a significant negative territory. Only 11% of token holders have recorded a profit, while 7% are at the break-even point. The rest are incurring losses.

The capitalisation of USDC has decreased significantly

Since the beginning of 2023, the capitalisation of USDC has fallen by more than 18 billion USD. The major losses have occurred since March of this year. The current market capitalisation of the project is estimated at 25.89 billion USD, while at the beginning of the year it amounted to 44.7 billion USD.