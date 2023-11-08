The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ETH). Overview for 08.11.2023

BTC's price rose to 35,352 USD on Wednesday.

The market aims at reaching an important resistance level of 35,800 USD.

The seasonal trigger continues to favour buyers. The problem is that it might end very soon. According to seasonal cycles, the correction can stretch from 10 until 21 November. It is believed that the smaller the decline, the faster the market might return to the idea of growth – first to 36,000 USD and then to 42,000 USD.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has increased to 1.33 trillion USD. BTC's share has dropped to 51.8%, while the ETH share has risen to 17.0%.

Magic Eden will enhance Polygon support

The Magic Eden platform plans to enhance its support for Polygon with new features. This support is likely to include aggregation tools, allowing the system to combine listings on multiple exchanges. Additionally, Magic Eden is launching its own Polygon API. It will enable projects to integrate the exchange functions. Simultaneously, the company suggests that they have only scratched the surface of what Polygon is truly capable of.

Binance conducted a reserve audit

Binance has conducted the twelfth audit of its reserves. As at 7 November 2023, the cryptocurrency exchange controls 609.31 thousand BTC and 4.11 million ETH. Client funds on the exchange's accounts are secured at 104.2% and 105.2%, respectively.

Web3 Pimlico secured investments

UK-based infrastructure company, Web3 Pimlico, has reported a 4.2 million USD initial investment round. The funding is intended for the company's development. Web3 Pimlico enhances Ethereum through smart contracts using token standards.