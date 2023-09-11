The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, Aptos). Overview for 11.09.2023

The BTC exchange rate is hovering around 25,760 USD on Monday, with the flagship cryptocurrency appearing weaker compared to Friday's levels.

Buyers are scarce in the market. Investors are feeling significant pressure due to the constant attacks from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the digital asset sector. In addition, there are ambiguous statements from the US Department of Treasury officials.

The level at which sales could stop completely is currently located at 22,600 USD. With the new round of sell-offs in the market, it is important to note that the technical support level is at 25,150 USD, with the resistance level above 27,800 USD.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has decreased to 1.03 trillion USD. BTC's share has risen to 48.6%, while the ETH share has decreased to 18.7%.

Aptos: unlocking of the week

A portion of Aptos' layer-1 blockchain token is scheduled to be unlocked this week. Similar events will take place monthly for the next ten years. The tokens to be unlocked on 12 September will be distributed between the Aptos Found and investors.

Coinbase anticipates a change in SEC leadership

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is hopeful that there will be a change in SEC leadership following the 2024 presidential election. According to the company, the current SEC policy seeks to subject the cryptocurrency industry to traditional regulations without considering its specific nature.