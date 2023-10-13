The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ETH). Overview for 13.10.2023

BTC is decreasing to 26,800 USD on Friday.

Another attempt to recover has failed. The cryptocurrency market is not responding to news related to the US stock market, whether positive or negative. The correlation between the cryptocurrency market and the US stock market appears to have disappeared completely. This poses a challenge for digital assets as they lack inherent motivations for movement.

Resistance levels are struggling to attract interest in the sluggishly declining market. Support levels are gaining significance, situated at 26,500 USD and 26,300 USD, respectively.

The cryptocurrency market's capitalisation has dropped to 1.05 trillion USD. BTC's market share has dipped to 50.0%, while the ETH share remains at 17.7%.

The price of ETH has plummeted to a seven-month low

Altcoins have been declining for five days in a row, with their prices hitting seven-month lows. Some US consulting firms have already recommended that their clients reduce their ETH holdings in their portfolios.

Indonesia is conducting blockchain tests for public services

Indonesian authorities are exploring blockchain technology for various civil applications. For example, the government is keen on issuing digital certificates for land ownership and qualification certificates from educational institutions.