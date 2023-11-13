The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, PIKA, CRO, ORDI). Overview for 13.11.2023

Buyers are still targeting 38,000 USD. There are sufficient grounds for achieving this target, and the next one is 42,000 USD.

The digital asset market continues to focus on news about approving licences for launching spot bitcoin-ETFs. Prices will soar as soon as new information appears.

The cryptocurrency market's capitalisation has reached USD 1.43 trillion. BTC's share has dropped to 51.2%, while the share of ETH has fallen to 17.4%.

PIKA token discontinues circulation

Pika Protocol has decided to discontinue its native token, PIKA. Developers aim to completely rework the protocol's development strategy. As PIKA is phased out, users will be able to exchange it for ETH.

Cronos surged by 56% in a week

The CRO token appeared as the most productive during the week. Its price consistently increased by 56% over seven days. The SOL coin also showed a good performance, rising by 45% within the week, reaching 60 USD – a multi-month peak.

ORBI token enters the top 100

The value of the Ordinals token (ORDI) surged by 25% overnight, enabling the coin to enter the top 100 tokens with a market capitalisation of 448.38 million USD. The news of the token's listing on the Binance exchange triggered the price hike.