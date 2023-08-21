The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 21.08.2023

The BTC exchange rate is hovering around 26,060 USD on Monday, with the flagship cryptocurrency losing 11.4% in a week.

The main trigger for last week's sell-off was a viral publication in Bitcoin Magazine. It reported that Space X had sold its bitcoins worth 373 million USD. Journalists questioned this information, and eventually found it did not correspond to the facts. However, the sell-off was already in full swing by that time.

Such a powerful collapse is not surprising in a bearish seasonal market.

The last few days have confirmed BTC's high degree of vulnerability against minor external factors. For the global trend to reverse, favourable macroeconomic news, and preferably positive signals regarding Bitcoin ETFs are required.

From a technical perspective, BTC has updated the support level to around 25,150 USD. If this is breached, the next support level will be at 23,350 USD. Currently, buyers in the market are scarce. There are doubts that the seasonal bull cycle will declare itself as soon as the trend reverses on 4 September. It is more likely to start becoming evident after 18-20 September.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped to 1.05 trillion USD. The share of BTC decreased to 48.6%, while the ETH share stands at 19.0%.

Only four coins have seen an increase during the week

Among the top 100 most popular and liquid coins, only four managed to see growth during the past week, namely HBAR (+11.40%), RUNE (+9.23%), AKT (+7.15%), and INJ (+1.78%).

BNB plunged to an annual low

The BNB exchange rate fell to annual lows due to the overall negative trend in the cryptocurrency sector. The Binance exchange token has been going through challenging times in 2023: first, the company was attacked by the SEC, followed by a noticeable drop in activity on the Binance Smart Chain platform. The latest collapse of the digital asset market has also weakened the coin's position.