The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, RACA). Overview for 23.10.2023

The BTC exchange rate on Monday rose to 30,805 USD. The weekly increase amounts to 11.2% already.

The market remains cheerful, waiting for good news concerning the launch of spot bitcoin ETF.

Market participants are having fun, updating BTC forecasts. Some say that by the end of October the flagship cryptocurrency will have reached 36,000 USD, which means a full-scale rally for a week. Some say that BTC is on the verge of a correction.

Technically speaking, there is a good chance for a decline to 29,500 USD at a pullback. However, this scenario does not exclude further growth to 31,200 USD and 32,000 USD later.

The Fear & Greed indicator is at the 53 level out of 100. This means neutral market sentiment.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has risen to 1.17 trillion USD. The BTC share amounts to 51.4%, while the ETH share has moved to 17.5%.

An Ethereum whale has woken up

A large cryptocurrency market player, a so-called Ethereum whale, made an operation with the coins on their account for the first time in eight years. They transferred about 3 million USD to various accounts. The coins were received by the ICO in 2014.

The RACA token rose by 57% overnight

The price of the RACA coin grew by 57% overnight. The capitalisation of the token amounts to 57.27 million USD. Operation volumes with the coin saw a sharp increase to 35.21 million USD a day.