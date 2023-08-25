The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 25.08.2023

The BTC exchange rate retreated to 26,045 USD on Friday. Yesterday, the cryptocurrency market attempted some buying activity but failed.

The support level for the flagship cryptocurrency stands at 25,150 USD, with a lower level at 23,350 USD. It is pointless to speculate on potential growth at the moment, as there are practically no buyers on the market.

Consequently, the market rebound attempt failed, which was to be expected, as the seasonal cycle remains bearish.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation is hovering around 1.05 trillion USD. BTC's share is stable at 48.4%, while the ETH share is 18.9%.

Coinbase to decentralise Base platform

The developers of Base, the second-generation platform from Coinbase, have presented plans to transition to a decentralised model. The strategy involves implementing multiple technical updates and eliminating single points of failure. The developers envision enhancing the diversification of client software.

Trump's NFT skyrockets

The NFT collection of former president Donald Trump rose markedly in value overnight. Prices skyrocketed 1000% after Trump gave a TV interview.