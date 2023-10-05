EUR is poised to rise. Overview for 05.10.2023

The primary currency pair remains inclined towards a rebound on Thursday. The current EURUSD exchange rate is 1.0522.

The yield on US Treasury bonds decreased yesterday, as did crude oil prices. Capital markets seem to have taken a pause to assess the stability of the current trends. The US statistics released yesterday did little to clarify the situation.

According to the ADP Employment Report, the number of jobs in the private sector only increased by 89 thousand in September, falling short of the forecasted 153 thousand. The NFP report scheduled for Friday is expected to show growth of 170 thousand after expanding by 187 thousand in August. Investors consider it more significant than the ADP data.

The ISM PMI for September also came in lower than the August report, dropping to 53.6 points from 54.5 points earlier. The components show a decline in new order parameters, falling to 51.8 from 57.5 points. This marks a new ten-month low.

Industrial orders in August appeared better than expected, thanks to an increase in the number of orders from refineries.

Today, important statistics are scarce. The market will probably prefer to conserve its strength before Friday when an avalanche of employment data is expected.