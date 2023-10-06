Euro/dollar awaits economic data. Overview for 06.10.2023

The primary currency pair is maintaining its stability on Friday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0543.

The market is holding its strength as it prepares for the release of substantial economic data from the US. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 3.7% in September from the previous 3.8%, and non-farm payrolls to increase by 171,000 following a gain of 187,000 in August. Average hourly earnings may have risen by 0.3% m/m after a 0.2% increase in August.

The impact of this statistical data will either bolster the dollar’s rally if it aligns with expectations or lead to a decline if the data proves strong.

US ten-year government bond yields have now stabilised.

The rapidly increasing US national debt has receded into the background as it has become clear that this growth rate is unsustainable.