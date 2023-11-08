EUR settles down. Overview for 08.11.2023

The primary currency pair was slightly below its previous levels on Wednesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0690.

The instrument's decline has persisted for the third consecutive day, with sales being symbolic.

The stabilisation of the US dollar began when certain Federal Reserve officials made comments in their speeches, indicating that the Fed is leaving the door open for potential interest rate hikes. A speech by the Fed’s chair Jerome Powell is scheduled for this evening, during which he is expected to provide further insights into the central bank's future monetary policy.

Markets continue to speculate on whether the Fed’s interest rate has reached its peak or if this is merely a temporary pause. While just a week ago, investors held a unanimous view on the maximum interest rate, now, after some time has passed, the market's certainty has waned.

According to CME FedWatch, the market anticipates a 15% probability of an interest rate increase by January, with a 22% chance of the first interest reduction in March.